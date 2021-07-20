Jessa is now a mom of four. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar is now a mom of four little ones.

She announced the birth of her baby recently but only shared minimal details about baby Seewald until now.

The reality TV star confirmed that she and her husband, Ben Seewald, would be opting for a hospital birth this time around. They had intentions on one with Ivy Jane, who was born in 2019, but that didn’t work out.

This time around, though, the couple made it to the hospital, and Jessa gave birth there.

Is baby Seewald a girl or a boy?

Before announcing the gender to the world, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald made sure their kids would be the first to learn the news. They have known the baby’s gender for months now but opted not to tell their three little ones so that it wouldn’t slip out.

As for names, at the time Jessa filmed part one of her birth story, she and Ben had yet to decide on a name despite knowing the gender. It took them both a few days to choose a name with both Spurgeon and Henry.

It’s another girl for Jessa and Ben, and the 10th baby girl born in a row. They chose to name her Fern Elliana Seewald.

Michelle Duggar was the one who cut the cord as Ben wasn’t interested in doing it. The family bonded following the birth, and Jessa was emotional as her newest little girl was born.

Fern weighed just over eight pounds and five ounces and was 21 inches long. She was born in the evening on Jim Bob Duggar’s birthday, so Jessa and Ben have two little girls who share birthdays with family members.

What’s next for the Seewald family?

Now that they have four little ones, things will take a while to get into a routine. There is no longer a filming obligation, which takes some of the pressure off where timing is concerned.

Counting On was canceled just a few weeks ago. Followers had an inkling that would happen after Josh Duggar was arrested back in April. Now, there is no show and even less income coming in.

Over the years, Jessa Duggar has built up quite a social media following. With her use of YouTube for her birth story, she is likely already thinking ahead. She is one of the most versatile Duggar sisters and one who could probably make being an influencer work.