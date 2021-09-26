John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share cute couple photos as they celebrate win, ‘Go hogs!’

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett spent time at a college football game. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett spent some time together taking in a college football game over the weekend.

The couple shared two photos on their Instagram story and were excited their team won the game. “Go hogs!!!” was evident in one of the snaps, and the other one asked followers, “How bout them hogs?!”

Seeing updated photos of John-David and Abbie was welcomed as the couple typically focuses on their cute little girl, Gracie Duggar. She is the light of their lives, and Counting On fans can’t get enough of her.

Collgee football day for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett

A Saturday well spent for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett as they got to enjoy the Arkansas Razorbacks defeat Texas A&M’s Aggies.

They made sure to get in their photos and a selfie, sharing both with Counting On fans on their Instagram story.

Abbie Grace was dressed in a cute lightweight dress. It was similar to one Jinger Duggar has worn in the past, and with the way the Duggar women swap clothing, it could even be one Jinger had.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

She looked cute standing next to her casually dressed husband. John-David was in jeans and a polo, looking right at home with the rest of the crowd. Neither were decked out in Hogs gear, but both appeared to have plenty of enthusiasm for their team.

It’s all about Gracie Duggar

While Gracie didn’t appear to be present for the football game, the couple makes sure to dote on her any chance they get. Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar also make time to spend with each other, putting their marriage first.

Recently, they upgraded Gracie’s car seat as she had been seen riding in her infant carrier while Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu were babysitting her. The couple shopped at the fall resale that the Duggars like to attend.

Abbie has been focused on spending time with Gracie and even taken to selling on Poshmark. She has listed her clothing as well as some of her little girl’s. Abbie recently added new fall clothing to her shop, which can be found here.

There had been speculation the couple was expecting but based on the photos from the Hogs game, it doesn’t appear that is the case. Abbie and John-David have been spending a lot of time with their daughter, and right now, that is their sole focus and purpose in life.