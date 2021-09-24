Counting On fans dub Gracie Duggar ‘the cutest’ Duggar grandchild as Abbie Grace shares new photos of her

Counting On fans think John and Abbie’s daughter is “the cutest” Duggar grandchild. Pic credit: TLC

It is officially fall, and Gracie Duggar is ready for it.

She is one of the fan-favorite Duggar grandchildren. Nearly every time Abbie Grace Burnett shares a photo of her little girl, Counting On fans can’t help but gush over her.

This time is no different. Abbie shared the photo with the caption, “Happy fall y’all”

Gracie is the ‘cutest’ Duggar grandchild

The comment section of John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s post was filled with compliments about their precious little girl.

Everyone seems to agree that there isn’t anyone who is too much cuter than the petite blonde toddler, Gracie Duggar.

One Duggar fan wrote, “One of the cutest Duggar grandkids!!”

Another chimed in, saying, “The whole family has had some pretty cute kids.. But she’s honestly the cutest outta alla them ( my opinion of course).”

And one more who suggested that Gracie was Abbie’s little twin.

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Gracie does resemble her mom a lot. She is the youngest of the Duggar cousins born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom and is also one of the littles with the lightest blonde hair.

What have John-David Duggar and Abbi Grace Burnett up to?

Most recently, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett bought a new-to-them car seat for Gracie Duggar. Before that, she was still traveling in her infant carrier seat, which was noted when Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu shared their pregnancy announcement video.

The couple has been spending a lot of time with Gracie over the last several months. John-David spent some time in Haiti with this non-profit. Abbie has not worked and gave up being a nurse when she married John-David and moved to Arkansas.

There has been a lot of traveling for the couple, who visited Florida with Gracie earlier this year. John and Abbie were trolled by critics about their choice, but that didn’t stop them from sharing their adventures.

Right now, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are busy living their best life with their little girl. Gracie is the light of their life, and from the photos they’ve shared, it is clear that she adores her parents as well. She is always happy and smiling, which is one of the things Counting On viewers find so precious about her.

Gracie may not be the official favorite Duggar grandchild, but some Duggar fans can’t help but declare her their favorite.