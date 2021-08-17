John-David Duggar heads to Haiti to help with earthquake relief

John-David Duggar is helping in Haiti. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar headed to Haiti to help with the earthquake’s devastation.

Over the weekend, a 7.2 earthquake rocked the country, and the death toll continues to rise as the days pass.

The MEDIC Corps Instagram page revealed they deployed to Haiti yesterday morning, and they were on the ground accessing the damage and responding to needs.

What does John-David Duggar do for MEDIC Corps?

The second eldest Duggar son has been involved with the organization for quite some time. He is listed as the Director of Business for MEDIC Corps.

His bio on the website reads, “John began serving in emergency service as a Fireman and Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) with the Fire Department. After responding to international crisis has since furthered his training as a rescue specialist, commercial pilot, certified flight instructor and Law Enforcement Officer. He is also the CEO of Natural State Environmental Services. John resides in Northwest Arkansas with his wife Abbie and their amazing little girl Gracie.”

He has been a part of recent aid, as have some of his family members. Jana Duggar stepped up to help, as did Jason Duggar.

Of course, all of this aid and effort is fueled by their love of God. It is a relief effort, and many of the people attached to the mission are also bringing the word of God along with them in hopes of saving lives and converting them as well.

What is MEDIC Corps?

The leading team listed lists John-David Duggar and Nathan Bates on the site with their own biographies. They are both primarily invested in this charity.

MEDIC Corps is a team of pilots, doctors, nurses, heavy equipment operators, and various jobs needed to help in a recuse operation.

The name stands for Medical, Evacuation, Disaster, Intervention, Corps. Their start came when “Our organization began as a response team to the devastating Super Typhoon Yolanda that hit the Philippines in 2013. We supported local medical relief efforts during one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded. We quickly realized the need for significant emergency medical care during times of catastrophic disaster and the need for everyday emergency response systems.”

It is unclear how long the team will be down there or when John-David Duggar will be back in Arkansas with Abbie Grace Burnett and their daughter Gracie. For now, he is busy assisting the Haitian people in their time of need.