John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share adorable selfie, celebrate ‘1,000 days of marriage’

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share an adorable selfie. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are one of the most beloved Duggar couples.

He waited to find his one true love, and the two have been enjoying marital bliss since tying the knot in November 2018.

While it took a while to build a life, John-David was ready to give it his all when he married Abbie Grace — a nurse from Oklahoma.

1,000 days of marriage

Sharing photos of themselves isn’t typical for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. They typically share photos of their baby girl, Gracie, and sometimes of each other while interacting with her.

The little family recently spent time in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, visiting the airplane show they host yearly. Planes are their thing, and when they get to explore while enjoying something they love — they do it.

On Instagram, the couple shared a selfie and captioned it, “1,000 days of marriage, it gets sweeter as the days go by! [pink hearts emoji].”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

It may have been a wedding the couple attended, though it wasn’t a Duggar gathering. Several of John-David’s siblings were away from Arkansas this weekend, so it was likely a friend’s wedding or perhaps someone from Abbie’s side of the family.

What are John-David and Abbie Grace Burnett up to without Counting On?

Counting On has been canceled for over a month, the Duggar siblings are left to figure out what is next for them. Some have moved to YouTube, and others continue to update followers using Instagram.

As far as John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett go, they haven’t changed their typical social media presence. He has always done his own thing, and if Abbie needs to go back to nursing, she could. They won’t be hurting for money without the show — not like some of John-David’s siblings.

Their focus is on raising Gracie and enjoying the time they have been given with her amid the coronavirus pandemic. She was born just before the lockdown in the US started, and John-David and Abbie were able to remain home with her. They were part of plenty of firsts, something they discussed in special for TLCMe.

With Gracie continuing to grow and the adventures just beginning, it will be interesting to see where John-David Duggar and Abbie Graced Burnett end up. They have remained quiet about the family drama but appear to be keeping their distance from what is going on.