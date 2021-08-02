John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share photos from Oshkosh trip

John-David and Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett spent time in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett spent time in Wisconsin recently.

They attended the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 event over the last week. This is an event they have been to before, and with their shared love of planes, it wasn’t shocking to see they went this year.

The event ran from Monday, July 26, through Sunday, August 1. John-David and Abbie made sure to share several photos, and most of them included their adorable baby girl, Gracie Duggar.

Duggar family photos from Oshkosh

On their joint Instagram page, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett shared photos from their time spent in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

There was a photo of them with their baby girl, one of Gracie Duggar solo, and one of them together without her. The most adorable photo was when she was on her daddy’s shoulders. They did include one of a smiley face was up in the sky during some of the events.

Planes are John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s thing

Throughout their relationship, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have built their events around airplanes.

He’s a pilot, and she recently got her certificate as well. They have various photos of themselves in the plane together, looking happy and in love.

When John-David proposed, it was in an airplane hangar. He went above and beyond to make her feel special, and she accepted. When the two were married, their reception was held in the same fashion.

Jeremiah Duggar stepped up to help the couple with their gender reveal for Gracie. He flew the plane that announced whether they were welcoming a girl or a boy. They announced they were expecting in an airplane as well.

Having a love for something like they both do is a remarkable thing. John-David Duggar came out of his shell after marrying Abbie Grace Burnett. She was his perfect match, and when they welcomed their baby girl in January 2020, they adjusted to life as parents.

Now, they include their toddler in everything they do, including hanging out at the events in Oshkosh. Gracie looked adorable in her watermelon dress and headphones to cancel out all of the noise from the planes and events around her.

It was a fun time for the couple to enjoy something they both love. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett may no longer be on reality TV, but they update followers on their lives, including outings like the Oshkosh airshow.