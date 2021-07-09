Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Jill Duggar spends ‘sister time’ with Jana Duggar as she and James show up for Sam’s birthday


Jana and Jill Duggar in a 19 Kids and Counting confessional.
Jill and Jana Duggar spend “sister” time together. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar had a busy week with birthdays in her family. 

She wished her “buddy” James Duggar a happy birthday, and then she got to celebrate her youngest son, Samuel’s, fourth birthday. 

Since James and Sam’s birthdays are just a day apart, she got to see two of her favorite people at once. 

Jana Duggar tags along for the birthday boy 

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared some photos from her adventure with Samuel for his fourth birthday. From presents to surprises, things seemed to go off without a hitch. 

James Duggar showed up at Jill’s house in a firetruck, and they got to ride to Chick-fil-A in it. Jana Duggar was along for the ride. That was an exciting turn of events because it was rumored the sisters weren’t speaking because of the rift between Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar and Jill. 

It appeared the sisters enjoyed the time together, with the hashtag #sistertime used on the photo Jill shared of herself and Jana. 

Jill and Jana Duggar.
Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Interestingly enough, Jim Bob and Michelle posted on their Instagram story wishing Sam a happy birthday and said they loved him. 

Jim Bob and Michelle wished Sam a happy birthday.
Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Samuel Dillard’s fourth birthday 

When filming Counting On, Jill Duggar was pregnant with Samuel Dillard while she was in El Salvador. She had a lot of backlash for being there while expecting her second child and having a toddler. 

To celebrate her little boy, Jill planned the fun ride with James Duggar and the firetruck. Jana Duggar being there was a bonus and entirely unexpected. 

She shared various photos from the day, including Sam using the firehose and their lunch together. There were photos of gifts and other things in the house. 

Samuel's birthday lunch.
Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Derick Dillard didn’t appear to be along for the ride to Chick-fil-A. It was unclear if that was intentional or if he had something to do while Jill hung out with some of her siblings. 

Over the last several months, Jill has been photographed with some of her siblings, including James, Jana, and Jessa. She recently shared a photo of herself alongside Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald as they shared a meal with some of the crew they knew from filming Counting On following the show’s cancellation. 

It wasn’t a huge celebration, but some of Jill’s family members showed up for Samuel’s fourth birthday, and that is a step in the right direction — especially now.

