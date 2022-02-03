Lauren Swanson pops up in Jessa Duggar’s ugly sweater video, conceals possible baby bump

Lauren Swanson popped up at a Duggar event. Pic credit: TLC

Lauren Swanson was spotted at the Duggar ugly sweater party.

Aside from her popping up at Jedidah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s gender reveal party looking very pregnant, Lauren has been missing from family photos for quite some time.

It seems that she and Josiah Duggar wish to live a more private life with Counting On canceled. They scrubbed their Instagram clean, leaving only six posts.

Duggar ugly sweater party gives followers Lauren sighting

Jessa Duggar shared bits from the Duggar ugly sweater party in a new YouTube video. It showed several members of the family who haven’t been in the spotlight for quite some time.

Anna Duggar popped up on camera as she took photos of her son, Marcus, who won one of the prizes for his costume at the party. She hadn’t been seen since she left the courthouse in December, not even in the Christmas or New Year’s Eve videos shared by Jana Duggar.

Lauren Swanson was also spotted briefly in the video shared by Jessa. She wasn’t front and center like some of the other family members, and she was only spotted because of some eagle-eyed Redditors who were able to slow the video down and see her behind John-David Duggar in a few shots.

Where have Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar been?

Speculation has been swirling about the status of Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar’s marriage. The two hadn’t shared anything on social media for over a year before they cleaned up their Instagram page.

They weren’t spotted at the Duggar family events shared by Jessa Duggar in the fall, either. It seems like Lauren and Josiah just went back to living a more normal life without all the fanfare, even before Counting On was canceled following Josh Duggar’s second scandal.

Lauren and Josiah have not commented on the pregnancy rumors, though it appears they are expecting based on the gender reveal party where Lauren was present. It’s estimated that it was filmed in October or November in Arkansas, so a baby should be born in the coming weeks if she is expecting.

Based on the ugly sweater video, it looks like Lauren Swanson is still an active part of the Duggar family. She just wants to be left out of the spotlight, and it seems Josiah Duggar is ensuring it happens to keep his wife happy.