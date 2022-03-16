Jill Duggar poses with pickle as she updates followers on COVID-19 battle

Jill Duggar posed with a pickle as she updated followers. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar is feeling a bit better since she announced both she and Derick Dillard were positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

This was especially worrisome because she is pregnant with her third child, which will be her rainbow baby. Jill made the announcement not long before she got sick.

The former Counting On star revealed she is doing better while posing with a dill pickle and getting some fresh air with her husband as they start to recover from their bout with the illness.

Jill Duggar shares pickle selfie

On Instagram, Jill Duggar gave her followers an update on how she’s feeling while battling COVID-19.

She said that while she wasn’t 100% better, things were looking up. Jill thanked everyone for their prayers and even posed with a signature dill pickle.

The Duggars are known for their love of pickles, and Jill Duggar is no exception. She was sucking on half of a dill pickle in the selfie she shared.

Her caption says, “🥒Have pickle, will walk!🚶‍♀️🤗 …especially when it’s with my favorite people. 🥰 🤗Thankful to be feeling a little better, even though not 100% yet. Thank y’all for your prayers! #covid2022 #pregnant #picklespicklespickles #babydilly #dillardfamily”

In the second photo shared, Jill and Derick Dillard looked happy as they enjoyed their outside time. They are both working through COVID-19, and according to Jill, they are feeling a little better.

What’s next for Jill Duggar?

It seems that her primary focus is on her pregnancy and her family. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard lost a pregnancy last fall, which they announced on their blog. They named the baby River Bliss because they had not yet learned the gender of the baby, and the pregnancy was still very early.

A few of Jill’s sisters commented on her pregnancy news along with cousin Amy Duggar King, but there wasn’t a huge outpouring of support from the rest of her family. Jill and Derick have been vocal about where they stand with Josh Duggar and his legal issues and their relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.

Jill has grown into her own person and has made choices she believes are right for her family. She and Derick aren’t as mainstream as Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, but they have moved away from the hold of the Duggar family and have begun to flourish in their own soil.

July is when Jill Duggar is due, and from now until then, it looks like growing a healthy baby is her primary focus.