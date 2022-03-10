Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard reveal they have COVID-19 just days after announcing pregnancy

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have COVID-19. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Counting On star announced the news earlier today, revealing this is the first time the couple has dealt with the virus.

This news comes just days after the couple revealed they are expecting their rainbow baby in July, after experiencing a miscarriage last fall.

Jill Duggar shares COVID-19 update

On Instagram, Jill Duggar revealed that she and Derick Dillard both tested positive for COVID-19. She didn’t specify when they tested but did talk about celebrating his birthday differently because of the virus.

She wrote, “🍵Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!! Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it’s not fun! 🤒”

Jill continued, “🥳With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick’s birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we’d originally hoped.”

The reality TV star then asked for prayers for quick recoveries and that their rainbow baby would stay healthy.

She closed out by asking for tips from followers who have had bouts with COVID-19.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Which Duggar family members have had COVID-19?

While this is Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s first bout with COVID-19, it isn’t the first time it’s hit a Duggar family member.

Recently, Jinger Duggar revealed she battled the virus in December 2020 and has yet to regain her smell.

Cousin Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King, both had it as well. They caught it following a family trip to Atlanta just a few months ago.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth had it when Joy-Anna Duggar was pregnant with Evelyn, which means that it was sometime in 2020.

As for the rest of the family members, no one else has come forward to say they had it or have it. It’s been heavily speculated that COVID-19 went through the big house, but no one has confirmed it. All of the siblings who have confirmed their diagnosis are married with children and no longer live at home.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard appear to be handling things okay based on the photos she shared, which included her positive COVID-19 at-home tests. They did not mention whether Israel or Samuel had COVID-19, but neither boy appeared in the photos shared by Jill.

Hopefully, things are mild for the former Counting On couple, and Jill can continue with a healthy and happy pregnancy.