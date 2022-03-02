Jinger Duggar reveals COVID-19 battle, still hasn’t regained smell after 14 months

Jinger Duggar reveals she had COVID-19. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is opening up about her battle with COVID-19.

The Counting On star revealed she had the virus in December 2020, just a few weeks after welcoming her daughter, Evangeline.

She took to her Instagram Story to talk about losing her sense of smell, revealing she hadn’t been able to smell much of anything in 14 months.

Jinger Duggar tries to regain smell with essential oils

On her Instagram Story, Jinger Duggar revealed she had COVID-19 “last December.” At the end of the story, she corrected that she had meant December 2020, not December 2021.

Jinger talked about hearing that she could “retrain her sense of smell” by using essential oils and tricking herself into smelling again. She had various vials, including lavender, lemon, and peppermint.

It has been 14 months since she lost her smell, and when she does get a whiff of something, Jinger said it always stinks. None of the oils gave results, though she did admit that peppermint was very faint.

Her battle with COVID-19 wasn’t publicized when she contracted it, though. This seems to be something she is just now opening up about, though it was suspected that she and Jeremy Vuolo had contracted the virus back in 2020.

Which Duggar family members have had COVID-19?

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, had COVID-19 when she was pregnant with her daughter, Evelyn. She discussed it briefly, and they appeared to have recovered without lingering issues.

Not too long ago, Amy Duggar King revealed she had COVID-19 and her husband, Dillon King too. The two had traveled to Atlanta for a small family vacation, and when they returned home, both fell ill.

Jinger Duggar was suspected of having had it, and she confirmed with her Instagram Story. She and Jeremy Vuolo did not talk about it publicly, but it was after she welcomed her second child and around the holiday season.

Michelle Duggar was also rumored to have it in early 2021. She never did come out and talk about it, as Josh Duggar’s arrest overshadowed the family in April 2021.

The Duggars caught a lot of criticism for how they handled the pandemic, despite putting on a show for Counting On. They filmed a season at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, showing Jana Duggar and the younger girls making masks for other family members.

Jinger Duggar’s sharing her COVID-19 battle and loss of smell is interesting, given it was nearly 14 months ago.