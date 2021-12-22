Amy Duggar King reveals she is quarantining, staying far away from Dillon

Amy Duggar King is quarantining for Christmas. Pic credit: TLC

It will be a quiet Christmas for Amy Duggar King and her little family.

The former reality TV star revealed she is quarantining with her son, and they are staying far away from “daddy,” Dillon King.

Amy and her family recently did a bit of traveling, and it appears Dillon may have tested positive for COVID-19.

Amy Duggar King shares Christmas plans

On her Instagram story, Amy Duggar King shared a photo of Daxton and wrote about it being day one of quarantine.

In another slide, she revealed it would be a quiet Christmas in the King household and then shared a meme and joked about staying upstairs with Daxton and far away from “daddy.”

While she didn’t confirm Dillon had contracted COVID-19, it was heavily inferred.

She and her family visited Atlanta recently, and Amy shared some photos of their trip. They appeared to have a good time, with it being Daxton’s first time flying.

Amy Duggar King keeps speaking out about the Duggars

Even though she didn’t attend the trial, Amy Duggar King had a lot to say about her cousin, Josh Duggar. Earlier this month, he was found guilty on two child pornography charges.

She has been speaking out about the Duggars and her experiences with them regularly over the last several months. Amy is currently under an NDA, but she is working on breaking it.

It’s been years since she filmed with the family, breaking off most communication after learning that Josh inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend. Amy found out when the world did in 2015, and since then, things have been strained.

Jill Duggar has a close relationship with her cousin. On several occasions, Amy Duggar King has praised Derick Dillard’s willingness to stand up to Jim Bob Duggar.

Now, Amy lives a more private life outside of the spotlight, but she continues to speak out about the family. Her motives have been questioned, though her brash approach is appreciated. Amy has made several statements garnering attention recently, especially when she compared Josh to a dog.

Hopefully, things with Amy Duggar King and her little family remain good while they quarantine, and she and Daxton have a lot of fun together while staying away from Dillon. A quiet Christmas just might be what she needs after a very emotional month.