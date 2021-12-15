Amy Duggar King calls Derick Dillard a ‘man with integrity’ after he blasts Jim Bob Duggar

Amy Duggar King praised Derick Dillard. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King is dropping her two cents in once again.

The Duggar cousin has been incredibly vocal over the last few weeks as Josh Duggar’s trial played out and the fallout continues.

It’s no secret that Amy is close with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, so her complimenting him on speaking out about Jim Bob Duggar isn’t surprising.

Amy Duggar Kings calls Derick Dillard a ‘man with integrity’

Amy Duggar King shared a screenshot of Derick Dillard’s comment under Jim Holt’s post on her Instagram story. He called out his father-in-law, using words like “defensive” and “verbally abusive.”

She wrote, “proud of you @derickdillard you are man with integrity.”

Amy has long been supportive of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. She and her husband, Dillon King, have double-dated with Jill and Derick. There has been a lot of support for them since they walked away from Counting On in 2017 and distanced themselves from the Duggars.

What has Amy Duggar King said about the Duggars?

Much of what Amy Duggar King has said about the Duggars has been focused on Josh Duggar and legal woes. The eldest Duggar child was found guilty of possession and receipt of child pornography last week. He is currently in custody as he awaits sentencing.

She and her mother, Deanna Duggar, talked about justice as the trial was going on. Neither attended any portion of the trial, but it was clear they were keeping up with things that were being reported.

Amy Duggar King was also the first family member to speak out about Jana Duggar’s charge of endangering the welfare of a minor. She sent her a post on her Instagram story and even tagged her cousin. That led to James and Jason Duggar sharing their support for their big sister. Jessa Duggar clapped back about the headlines regarding Jana, and then finally, Jana spoke out for herself.

There is some work being put in concerning Amy’s NDA. She said she is “working” on it, and if it becomes null, followers could get a lot of Duggar tea from a book or just from her speaking out.

It is clear that Amy is very much Team Jill & Derick moving forward. She has been by their side as they navigate life without the support of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and without reality TV cameras in their faces all of the time.