Jana Duggar speaks out after being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor

Jana Duggar broke her silence about her recent legal woes.

The Counting On star was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, and she has pleaded not guilty.

News broke last week, but the incident occurred at the big house back in September. Jana remained quiet once the word got out, but several of her siblings, including Jessa Duggar, spoke out about supporting their big sister.

What does Jana Duggar have to say?

On her Instagram story, Jana Duggar spoke out about the incident that happened in September.

She wrote, “I’m only sharing this because the media is having a field day with it all. I prefer a more private life, but I know that my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time.”

Jana goes on to say, “The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.”

The reality TV star then went on to say she was thankful for law enforcement and those who protect their community. Jana reiterated that she was never arrested, as has been implied, and she was thankful it ended safely.

Who spoke up about Jana Duggar?

Amy Duggar King was the first family member to comment about what happened with Jana Duggar. She sent her cousin love and also revealed some details about what led to the endangering the welfare of a minor charge.

Following Amy speaking out, Jason and James Duggar shared support posts for Jana. They are close to their big sister and decided to stand up for her against some of the allegations that were made against her.

Jessa Duggar took to her Instagram story to show love and support for Jana, revealing that she feels totally comfortable with her big sister watching her children. She also said she was angry about the criticism Jana was getting and asked people to “give the girl a break.”

On January 10, 2022, Jana Duggar will face the judge and hear what happens with the endangering the welfare of a minor charge. She has entered a not guilty plea.