Jana Duggar legal issues: Counting On star charged with endangering the welfare of a minor

Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor child.

No further details have been given about the allegations against her, but Jana — one of only a few adult Duggar children who isn’t a parent and isn’t married — has reportedly pleaded not guilty. The 31-year-old’s next court date is on January 10.

What happened with Jana Duggar?

According to the Elm Springs District Country Clerk, Jana Duggar was charged back on September 10, 2021, with endangering the welfare of a minor. InTouch reports that the alleged incident is said to have taken place on September 9 with Jana’s bail set at $430.

The charge is categorized as either a Class A or Class B misdemeanor under Arkansas law, with penalties ranging from jail time to a fine.

No other details about the claims against Jana have yet been made public. Because the alleged victim in the case is said to be a minor, their name will not be shared and their identity remains unknown.

News comes a day after Josh Duggar verdict

The new revelation comes after a heavy year for the Duggar family, which saw Josh Duggar arrested on child pornography charges back in April.

Yesterday, the reality TV star was found guilty of both possessing and receiving child pornography. His sentencing date has not been set, but it is expected to take place around April 2022.

Jana Duggar was present in court for one day during Josh’s trial. She attended alongside her father, Jim Bob Duggar, and her best friend, Laura DeMasie. They only attended to hear the defense’s testimony, not the prosecution’s.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The Duggar family have not yet commented on Jana Duggar’s legal issues, but they did release a statement about Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” a statement from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar read. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material].

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

The Duggar family saw their TLC show Counting On canceled earlier this year in the wake of Josh’s arrest, the second time one of their reality shows has been canceled because of his actions.