Jason and James Duggar ‘support Jana Duggar’ amid her legal issues

Jason Duggar has always stood up for Jana Duggar, and now, James Duggar is getting in on the action as well.

Last week, it was revealed that Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor back in September. She pleaded not guilty, and her court date is in January.

Amy Duggar King was the first Duggar family member to address Jana’s legal issue, but now, James and Jason Duggar have spoken out.

Jason and James Duggar ‘support Jana Duggar’

Just a few hours after Amy Duggar King spoke out, James Duggar took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of Jana and wrote the words, “I support Jana Duggar” on it.

Jason Duggar followed behind his brother and reshared James’ post. He added, “Bro, Same!” to it.

The photo James chose of Jana was hilarious as it was one she had shared to her Instagram, as she pointed at a sign that read, “PLEASE FORM SINGLE LINE.” She is the oldest Duggar daughter and remains unmarried and living at the big house with the rest of her siblings under 18 and those who have yet to marry off.

Amid a serious issue, James and Jason still found time to show their support while being funny. Jason has always stood up for his big sister, even clapping back at people on social media on her behalf.

Duggar family legal issues

Jana Duggar’s endangering the welfare of a minor child charge comes as the Duggar family has already been dealing with Josh Duggar’s legal issues.

News about Jana’s charge came just one day after Josh was convicted of possession and receipt of child pornography. He is currently awaiting sentencing in the Washington County Detention Center in solitary confinement for his safety.

Currently, only James and Jason Duggar have spoken out to support Jana from the immediate family. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have remained silent on the issue, as have the rest of the siblings. Amy Duggar King was the first to address it, and she even tagged her cousin in the post.

Details about Jana Duggar’s case will remain unknown as the victim’s identity will not be made public because they are a minor. Her court date is set for January 10, 2022, and at that point, details of what happened may be made available.