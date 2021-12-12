Amy Duggar King sheds light on Jana Duggar charges, sends her cousin love

Amy Duggar King spoke out about Jana Duggar’s child endangerment charge. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King is the first family member to comment on Jana Duggar’s arrest.

The Counting On star was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor child in September. She pleaded not guilty, and her next court date is in January.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have stayed quiet about Jana, and the siblings have as well. The entire focus has been on Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict.

What did Amy Duggar King say about Jana?

Taking to her Instagram story, Amy Duggar King sent a message to Jana Duggar, tagging her in the post.

She shed some light on the situation which led to Jana’s arrest.

Amy wrote, “I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn’t have been intentional. Thank God the child was ok and found! I bet you were exhausted, stressed, and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you.”

Pic credit: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Now that the news is out about Jana’s charges, which happened three months ago, there are a lot of questions. Details surrounding the incident will be kept under wraps because the victim is a minor.

Amy Duggar King is vocal about her famous family

This isn’t the first time Amy Duggar King has talked about the drama from Duggars. Through Josh Duggar’s trial, she tweeted her thoughts but didn’t attend a single day of testimony.

A social media feud broke out between Amy and Duggar friend, Laura DeMasie. The Duggar cousin called out Jana’s BFF and warned her about who she was working for. There wasn’t a response from Laura, and she didn’t heed the warning as she showed up for Josh’s trial with Jana and Jim Bob Duggar.

Currently, Amy is under an NDA, and she has spoken about it, revealing she is “working on” breaking it. Followers are waiting for all of the Duggar tea, but in the meantime, she is throwing shade every chance she gets.

Her relationship with Jana appeared to have been close when Amy was featured on the show, however, Jill Duggar is the one she is close to now. The cousins spent a lot of time together earlier this year, and she has been Jill’s biggest cheerleader as she breaks ties with her parents.