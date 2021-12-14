Jessa Duggar speaks out about Jana Duggar, says ‘give the girl a break’

Jessa Duggar isn’t here for the comments about her big sister Jana Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar is standing up for Jana Duggar following days of headlines and speculation about her legal woes.

Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in September after an incident happened at the big house.

The Counting On star took to her Instagram story to make her statement about her big sister, and the irritation was oozing through the words.

What did Jessa Duggar say about Jana Duggar?

Jessa Duggar shared her note about Jana Duggar on her Instagram story, showing her support for her sister.

She wrote, “Getting messages about headlines about Jana. Bottom line — it was an innocent mistake. She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could’ve happened to anyone”

As she continued her statement, Jessa said she was “mad” the media was sensationalizing this story about Jana because of other family circumstances. That alluded to the Josh Duggar guilty verdict, which happened just one day before the news about the child endangerment charge broke.

The statement closed with, “Do me a favor — give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your life.”

Which other Duggar family members have commented on Jana Duggar?

After news broke about Jana Duggar’s charge, Amy Duggar King was the first family member to speak out. She revealed details about what happened, including alleging the incident took place when Jana fell asleep. The Duggar cousin even tagged Jana in the post.

James and Jason Duggar then decided to send their support, which began when James made a post about supporting Jana, and Jason reposted it on Instagram. Both used their stories to share it and have made no further comments.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have not spoken out about Jana. They immediately released a statement when Josh Duggar received his guilty verdict, so the silence about their daughter is interesting.

Jana Duggar hasn’t spoken out about her charge or the incident that led to it. Details about what happened will remain mostly unknown as the victim is a minor child, and their identity will never be publicly revealed.

She has pleaded not guilty, and Jana is expected in court on January 10, 2022, to face the judge on her endangering the welfare of a minor charge.