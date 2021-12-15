Derick Dillard calls out Jim Bob Duggar, says he is ‘defensive and verbally abusive’

Derick Dillard slammed his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Derick Dillard isn’t staying quiet any longer.

He spoke out about Jim Bob Duggar, and nothing he said was complimentary in any way.

The former Counting On star called his father-in-law “defensive” and “verbally abusive” while commenting on a post from former Duggar family friend, Jim Holt.

What did Jim Holt say that triggered Derick Dillard to comment on Jim Bob Duggar?

There is an election today for the Arkansas State Senate, which Jim Bob Duggar announced his candidacy for not too long ago. Jim Holt decided to put out a note of caution as the election happens.

On Facebook, Jim Holt wrote, in part, “I can say this, and it hurts me to say: Jim Bob Duggar lied to me about the truth of his son when asking to court our daughter. It was clear he perjured himself on the witness stand at the evidentiary hearing on November 29, 2021. He said that Mrs. Bobye was a past Elder at our church in the time frame of 2003-2006. Up until November 2006, the church never had women Elders. EVER. (I don’t know what his church does now…)”

He also said, “Jim Bob was always conservative in many areas when I served with him from 2001-2002. The problem I have is…If he lied to his BEST FRIEND and he lied UNDER OATH, will he lie to YOU?”

That post caught the attention of Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband.

Derick wrote, “It’s sad that this isn’t an isolated incident. I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years. Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others. He has lied to my wife and I numerous times. Contrary to his campaign, he does not believe in freedom, but his manipulation has resulted in what is akin to human trafficking. When confronted privately, he is not humble, but he is defensive and verbally abusive. When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda. Again, if he has lied and continues to lie to his best friends and his own family, will he LIE to YOU?!”

Derick Dillard’s relationship with Jim Bob Duggar

It isn’t shocking to see Derick Dillard speak out about his father-in-law. The two have a contentious relationship at best.

Jill Duggar and Derick have been open about the strained relationship with her family and how things fell apart. The couple walked away from Counting On in 2017 after not controlling anything in their lives. They wanted more freedom about their announcements and life happenings, and it wasn’t allowed while working for TLC under Jim Bob’s control.

The couple fought for money they were duped out of while filming, and Jill recovered some of it. She and Derick revealed it worked out to be a little more than minimum wage.

Derick attended every single day of Josh Duggar’s trial. He listened to all the testimony, saw the images in court, and heard the conversations played. Jill joined him the final day, and when the guilty verdict was rendered, the couple released a statement.

Now, it looks like Derick Dillard isn’t afraid to speak out about Jim Bob Duggar, and calling him “defensive” and “verbally abusive” is undoubtedly going to get his attention.