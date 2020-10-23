Jill Duggar reveals Counting On money was little more than minimum wage

Jill Duggar is opening up about all of the trouble she has experienced since leaving the reality television world in 2017.

She and her husband, Derick Dillard, decided to walk away after realizing they wanted different things in their lives. It wasn’t easy, and in order to get the wages she was owed, a lawyer had to get involved.

Counting On wages were paid to Jim Bob Duggar

After 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015, Jill & Jessa: Counting On was born. Jill Duggar and her sister, Jessa Duggar were now the leads in what would be the next Duggar family show.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

According to People, Jill revealed that her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, was the payee for the money the TLC network paid the family. It is estimated that each episode garnered between $25,000 and $45,000. Of that, Jill wasn’t compensated at all.

In fact, Jill Duggar briefly touched upon having to recover wages she wasn’t paid by getting an attorney involved. She discussed it during one of the YouTube videos she made recently. After everything was said and done, Jill and Derick revealed that it worked out to be a little bit above minimum wage.

It is worth noting that while Jill wasn’t paid for being on the show, she did receive perks like traveling costs covered, meals paid for, and other things that could be comped by the network. But as far as a piece of the money pie goes, she didn’t get a dime from filming or the announcement of her big moments in life.

Read More Jinger Duggar shares photo of walking in the rain, followers have questions

Will Jill Duggar reconcile with her family?

There is hope that down the line Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will reconcile with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The Counting On parents issued a statement yesterday, marking the first time they have broken their silence about the difficult relationship they have with their daughter.

For her part, Jill has been open with her followers. She revealed that things have happened and there are some issues where she and her parents don’t see eye-to-eye. Leaving the Counting On family was a big move for the Duggar daughter, and it wasn’t easy.

She and Derick are working toward their own life goals. They have talked about what they want moving forward, which includes staying debt-free. For now, they are taking things one day at a time and enjoying their children and spending time doing normal things without the pressure of a filming schedule.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.