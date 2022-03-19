Jill Duggar’s fans think she looks ‘more beautiful’ as she shows off her pregnancy glow

Jill Duggar is glowing these days. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar is looking better and better these days.

The former Counting On star recently announced she is pregnant with her rainbow baby, and the pregnancy glow is real.

While she and Derick Dillard are battling COVID-19, Jill still managed to give followers an update and to show off her new mug filled with Nepali chai.

Jill Duggar looks ‘more beautiful’ as she rocks pregnancy glow

Despite still not feeling well, Jill Duggar keeps her followers updated on social media.

She recently shared that she and Derick Dillard were feeling better while showing off herself eating a pickle – a signature Duggar snack.

On Instagram, Jill posted a selfie to show off the new mug her mother-in-law had made for her. It was a pottery piece from her friend, Sierra Dominguez.

She wrote, “Enjoying some homemade Nepali chai in my new mug my MIL @cldilla got me from my friend @sierrajodominguez pottery shop! 🥰☕️”

Immediately followers began commenting on how good Jill looked.

One wrote, “Jill, you look different. Maybe it’s the pregnancy glow. You look older (just a little) but more beautiful, peaceful ❤️❤”

Someone else chimed in that they were thinking the same thing.

Another follower wrote, “mature and self-secure!”

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar is expecting her rainbow baby

A few weeks ago, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed they were expecting their third child. The little one is their rainbow baby as they experienced a miscarriage in October 2021.

The fact that they have COVID-19 now complicates things, but it seems they are doing okay so far.

She told followers that the baby is due in July, which means she is already approximately halfway through her pregnancy. Jill has shown off her bump, but has not revealed the gender of the baby. In her announcement, she said they would find out the sex soon.

It’s been a tough year for the former reality TV star. She had to deal with her brother, Josh Duggar’s arrest and subsequent conviction on child pornography charges. Derick attended the trial daily, and Jill was there for a few days.

That, coupled with their miscarriage after a long family trip to Oregon, made 2021 a tough year for the couple. 2022 is looking brighter, especially as Jill’s due date draws near.

Jill Duggar is looking better than ever, and followers are noticing it and letting her know.