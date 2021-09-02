Did Derick Dillard pass the Arkansas bar exam? Here’s what we know

Derick Dillard graduated from law school earlier this year. Pic credit: TLC

Derick Dillard graduated from law school earlier this year. The next step in his journey is to pass the bar exam.

It looks like the former reality TV star didn’t bass the bar in Arkansas, or he didn’t take.

Over on Reddit, the DuggarSnark group revealed that Arkansas had announced the names of those residents who passed the exam, and Derick’s name was not on it.

Now, he may not have tested in July, which would have been his first opportunity to test following graduation. The next test will be in February 2022, which is still months away.

Did Derick Dillard fail the bar?

Right now, everything is just speculation. Derick Dillard is not listed among those who passed, but that doesn’t mean he failed the test.

For whatever reason, he may have decided not to take the test right away. Neither he nor Jill Duggar posted about it, though it would be odd that he didn’t try to get it done so close to graduation.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The lack of knowledge has Counting On fans wondering what is happening. Jill and Derick were busy throughout his time in law school, and this summer, they took time to relax and enjoy some family adventures with their kids.

What have Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard been up to?

Aside from easing back into life, the couple has been taking some adventures. They recently spent time in Oregon and visited with some members of the Roloff family. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard saw Tori and Zach Roloff and Jeremy and Audrey Roloff while on the West Coast.

The couple also recently met their newest niece — Fern Elliana Seewald. Jill appears to be bonding more with Jessa Duggar these days, but it was thought the two were on the outs for a while.

School is back in session again. Jill shared Israel’s first day of school photos. He is in first grade this year, and that means she only has Sam home with her. During the day, Jill has been known to visit the thrift shop with her cousin, Amy Duggar King.

Whether Derick Dillard failed the bar exam or chose not to take it has not been made clear. There would be more chances down the road if he did fail, with the next available one being in February next year.