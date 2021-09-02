Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard meets Fern Elliana, get their ‘baby snuggles tank’ filled

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard finally met Fern Elliana. Pic credit: TLC

A month after Fern Ellian Seewald was born, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard met their newest niece.

Jill shared the photo of her and Derick with the baby girl, revealing they had finally met Jessa and Ben’s daughter.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed their fourth child, Fern Elliana, in July. She was the couple’s first hospital birth, and Jessa shared her labor and delivery on her YouTube channel.

Jill Duggar meets Fern

On Instagram, Jill Duggar was shown holding her niece while sitting next to her husband, Derick Dillard.

She thanked her sister and brother-in-law for letting her get her fill of baby snuggles on the post.

The baby girl was looking adorable in her green sleeper and headband. Jessa Duggar has been updating Counting On followers on Fern, but this was a more recent photo of the baby girl.

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Seewalds, so Jill Duggar getting to meet her niece was overdue. She and Derick Dillard spent time on the West Coast in Oregon, even meeting up with some of the Roloffs from TLC’s Little People, Big World.

Jessa Duggar’s relationship with Jill Duggar

Over the last few months, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar appear to have been spending more time together.

For a while, it was speculated that the sisters were on the outs. Jill made a big statement when she walked away from Counting On in 2017. The reality TV show was initially called Jill & Jessa: Counting On, and when she left, it moved to just Counting On.

When Jill confirmed that some of her siblings didn’t agree with her choices, Jessa’s name was heavily thrown around. Shortly after that, the two were spotted together, and since then, they have been periodically sharing photos of themselves hanging out.

Now that Jill Duggar has finally met her niece, she is filled with love. She was present when Ivy Jane was born in 2019. In fact, Jill even appeared briefly in the birth special for Counting On as she did some of the filming and talking to the camera.

It is unclear how much Jill and Jessa will get together with another little one in tow. Jill’s oldest, Israel, is in school full-time. While Jessa hasn’t officially confirmed what she is doing, it appears as though she is homeschooling Spurgeon.

