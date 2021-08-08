Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spend time with Zach and Tori Roloff as TLC worlds collide in Oregon

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spent time with Zach and Tori Roloff. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard took a family vacation with their two boys.

The former reality TV star shared that they were spending time in Oregon as they packed on the PDA while at the beach with their kids.

She revealed that not only did they enjoy their second day of vacation, they also got to meet up with Zach and Tori Roloff for a beach fire and smores with their children. The Roloffs star on TLC’s Little People, Big World.

TLC shows collide in Oregon

Over the years, the Duggar sisters have been friendly with the Roloff family on social media, and now, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have had a chance to meet Zach and Tori while they are on vacation in Oregon.

Details about the meet-up weren’t revealed, other than they shared a fire on the beach and hung out. Jill wrote, “Sam made his own #haystackrock in #cannonbeach, then we grabbed some clam chowder from #mosseafoodandchowder and went for a little drive before landing back at #seasidebeach where we grabbed ice cream and chilled with our new friends @toriroloff & @zroloff07 around a beach fire complete with s’mores!”

The photos chronicled what Jill and Derick did during their second day in Oregon and even featured a photo of themselves with Zach and Tori and all kids.

Are the Dillards and Roloffs friends?

It is unknown how close Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, Zach Roloff, and Tori Roloff are in terms of friendship. The women have interacted on social media on and off for quite some time.

Earlier this year, when Tori revealed she and Zach suffered a miscarriage, Jill offered her support in the comment section. It was a tough post for the Little People, Big World star to make, and having support from some of her fellow TLC stars likely meant a lot to her.

It was fun to see Jill and Derick enjoy their time with Zach and Tori, especially with the kids together as well. Spending time with people who understand the reality TV world was a bonus for both couples.

Jill Duggar has been battling a strained relationship with her parents, and getting away from Arkansas was a welcome break. She has been through a lot over the last couple of years, and now, she and Derick Dillard finally have a bit of time to slow down and enjoy some precious moments with their children.