Jill and Jinger Duggar and other TLC stars offer support to LPBW star Tori Roloff following miscarriage news

Jinger and Jill reached out to Tori Roloff following her loss. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is getting plenty of support from her TLC family.

The reality TV star revealed that she experienced a miscarriage recently. She and Zach Roloff had found out they were expecting their third child and when they went in for their eight-week appointment and ultrasound, they learned they had lost the baby two weeks earlier.

She shared the news on Instagram, and immediately, followers showed up to support her.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill and Jinger Duggar comfort Tori Roloff

Tori Roloff wrote, in part, “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

When the replies started flooding in, it was clear that the Little People, Big World star had plenty of people in her corner. Along with regular followers, several members of her TLC family commented on their support for her as well.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Both Jill and Jinger Duggar showed love. In fact, this was a subject that Jinger opened up about last season on Counting On when she experienced a miscarriage in 2019 shortly after announcing her pregnancy to her family.

Jill said, “So sorry for your loss!”

Jinger said a bit more than her sister, replying, “Tori, my heart aches for you all. [heartbreak emoji] praying for you in these days. [sad emoji and praying hands emoji]”

Jen Arnold from The Little Couple, also posted a comment on Tori’s announcement. She said, “The loss of a baby that we never got to meet is so hard. Hope you are surrounded by the comfort, love, & support @toriroloff you deserve. So sorry for your loss. This is a difficult experience that too many of us go through.”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori Roloff thanks everyone for the support

Following the outpouring of love and support from her family, fans, and followers, Tori Roloff took to Instagram to thank everyone.

She posted a photo of her two little ones, Jackson and Lilah, along with a message. The Little People, Big World star said, in part, “I wanted to say THANK YOU. Thank you to every one who has reached out to me and my family and have made us feel so unbelievably loved and supported.”

This is another part of life and she is walking through it with help from her husband, Zach Roloff, and her family by her side.

Little People, Big World and Counting On are currently on hiatus on TLC.