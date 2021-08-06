Jill Duggar vacations in Oregon with family, packs on PDA with Derick Dillard at beach

Jill Duggar is on vacation in Oregon. Pic credit: TLC

It’s vacation time for Jill Duggar and her family.

She shared that she and Derick Dillard have taken their two boys, Israel and Samuel, to Oregon for a family vacation.

A lot has happened over the last few months, including Derick’s graduation from law school. That was a huge deal for the couple as he spent a lot of time and money on schooling. There was some sacrifice, and now, the payoff is within reach.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard pack on the PDA at the beach

Over on Instagram, Jill Duggar shared the news that she and her family are in Oregon for their big family vacation. The couple loves adventure, and this is a new one for them.

The caption to her photo said, “Glad to have some time to get away from some of the more stressful things of life lately!”

The photo of Jill and Derick kissing was the one she chose for the post. They are on the beach and sharing an intimate moment.

The Dillards are in Seaside. Earlier, Jill shared some photos of the adventures they enjoyed during their first day on vacation.

As for the stressful things in life, Jill Duggar did not elaborate. It may have been the pressure of Derick’s last semester in law school, or it could have been a hint at the legal issues Josh Duggar is facing.

What is next for Jill Duggar?

After enjoying their family vacation, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will get back to life. Israel will be going into the first grade, and Samuel will remain home.

Recently, Jill revealed that she has yet to meet her newest niece, Fern. Jessa Duggar welcomed her fourth child last month and shared a new photo of the baby girl. Why the sisters haven’t gotten together since the baby’s birth wasn’t disclosed, but they still appear to be on friendly terms.

At this point, it appears that Jill and Derick will continue to lead semi-normal lives. They have worked on their YouTube channel, revealing some facts about the Duggar family and confirming the strained relationship with her parents Jim Bob and Michelle.

Things have changed for the couple, but they appear to be making the best of it. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are enjoying their family vacation in Oregon and are packing on the PDA for everyone to see.