Jill Duggar hasn’t met niece Fern Elliana, says, ‘Can’t wait to meet her’

Jill Duggar hasn’t met Fern yet. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar just revealed she has yet to meet her niece, Fern Elliana Seewald.

The baby girl is the newest addition to the Duggar family and is just two weeks old.

She is the fourth child of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald and was born on Jim Bob Duggar’s birthday.

Jessa Duggar shares new photo of Fern

Over on Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared an updated photo of Fern now that she is two weeks old.

Fast asleep, little Fern is wearing a thin bow headband and appears to be loosely wrapped in her mom’s arms.

Several of Jessa’s followers commented on the sweet photo, including Jill Duggar.

At this point, she revealed she has yet to meet her newest niece.

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Jill commented, “Aww!! Can’t wait to meet her!”

It is a bit shocking that Jill hasn’t met Fern yet. She was a part of Ivy Jane Seewald’s birth as everyone else in the family was out of town when Jessa went into early labor in May 2019.

The sisters have a complicated relationship, which has been hot and cold since Jill walked away from Counting On in 2017. Recently, though, there has been an effort made by both women to keep their sisterhood alive.

What’s next for the Duggar sisters?

Without Counting On airing anymore, there have been questions about what is next for the Duggar sisters.

Jessa Duggar appears to be moving toward being a YouTube sensation. She uploaded a three-part story about Fern’s birth and garnered over a million views. The reality TV star has also worked on other videos from family events, which put her experience ahead of some of her siblings.

As for Jill Duggar, she has been focusing on her family. Derick Dillard graduated from law school this spring, and they have been spending some time together as he finally gets a break from all of the studying and classwork.

Despite all of the ups and downs and varying opinions where the sisters are concerned, they have worked hard to put their relationship back on track.

They have gone thrift shopping together and spent time with their kids as well. Jill has been outspoken about her family. There is a rift between her and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, which complicates things between her and her siblings.

Hopefully, Jill Duggar will be able to meet her niece Fern Elliana soon and spend some other time with Jessa Duggar and her kids too.