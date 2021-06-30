Josh Duggar trial date pushed back: Former reality TV star granted extension in child pornography case

Josh Duggar’s trial has been pushed back until November. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar won’t be facing a jury in July like had been originally planned.

His counsel filed a request to delay the trial until February 2022 a few weeks ago. Following that motion, the prosecution responded that they would agree to a three-month delay, but anything more than that wasn’t necessary.

According to the latest reports, Josh was granted a four-month delay. Instead of his trial beginning on July 6, 2021, a new date has been set for November 30, 2021.

This looks to be a compromise between what both parties asked for.

Why was Josh Duggar arrested?

Back in April 2021, Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges. He faces one count of possessing illegal material and another for allegedly receiving it.

After he turned himself in, Josh spent roughly a week in the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas.

During his bail hearing, testimony surrounding details of the case by an HSI Agent were made public. Despite the severity of the charges, Josh was granted bail and was released into the custody of Duggar family friends Lacount and Maria Reber.

He has to follow strict rules and cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 18, except his own children.

Anna Duggar and the six children she shares with Josh can have unlimited contact with him. She is due to welcome their seventh child sometime in the upcoming months. The baby girl will likely be born before his trial begins, as the couple made the announcement just days before his arrest in April.

Josh Duggar arrest fallout

Things have been up in the air for the Duggars since Josh’s arrest was made public. TLC this week announced they were canceling Counting On, making this the second show the family have had axed due to allegations around Josh.

The network had already distanced itself from him following his back-to-back scandals in 2015. At the time, 19 Kids and Counting was canceled after it was revealed that Josh had inappropriately touched his younger sisters, and then months later, he was linked to the Ashley Madison website and infidelity.

Without Counting On, several of the other Duggar family members will now have to find other avenues to make money.

It is unclear what the trial will bring for Josh Duggar and his family but, if convicted, he faces a hefty fine and several years behind bars. As he awaits his November trial date, he will remain in the custody of the Rebers.