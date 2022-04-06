Jill Duggar debuts super light blonde hair

Jill Duggar changed up her hair color. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar is living her life on her own terms these days.

She walked away from Counting On in 2017, four years before TLC canceled it.

A lot has happened since she and Derick Dillard walked away from the limelight, including her brother’s child pornography arrest and subsequent trial, a miscarriage, a new pregnancy, and a bout with COVID-19.

Jill Duggar debuts new hair color

Jill Duggar shared a before and an after shot of her hair on her Instagram story.

It’s an entirely new look for the Duggar daughter, who has kept her hair long but has experimented with colors in recent years.

This time, Jill went for light blonde.

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill isn’t the first Duggar daughter to go with blonde locks. After marrying Jeremy Vuolo, her little sister, Jinger Duggar, debuted a blonde hairstyle while living in Texas.

Also, on her Instagram story, Jill shared a front view look at her hair while showing off her growing baby bump.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

What’s next for Jill Duggar?

The Dillard family is growing in July. Jill Duggar announced she and Derick Dillard will welcome a baby boy this summer. They suffered a miscarriage last fall, and this will be their rainbow baby.

In December, she took some time off social media following her brother, Josh Duggar’s conviction. She attended the trial for the closing arguments, but Derick was there daily. It was a tough time for the family, as details about Josh’s abuse of his sisters were in testimony provided by witnesses.

Recently, Derick Dillard passed the Arkansas bar exam. While he and Jill haven’t made a public statement about it, it’s a big deal for their family. He has been working toward this goal for quite some time, and when the announcement comes, it will likely detail his plans for the future.

A lot is coming up for the family as they navigate moving from a family of four to a family of five. Healing is coming for Jill and Derick after a long ordeal. They have openly spoken out about the rift between them and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. It wasn’t shocking to fans who have followed the family over the years, especially after they walked away from Counting On.

Jill Duggar lives her best life and works on freedom as she experiments with her hair and clothing choices after breaking free from her strict upbringing.