Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard reveal the gender of their rainbow

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed the gender of their rainbow baby.

The couple is expecting their third child in July, making them a soon-to-be family of five.

Will Jill continue the boy streak that will start in April when Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcome a little boy after a streak of little girls, or will she take it back to the girls?

What are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard having?

On their blog, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed the gender of their baby.

They wrote, “We had originally planned on finding out our baby’s gender earlier, a couple weeks ago, but Covid hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation. However, this turned out to be a blessing in disguise because by the time we were able to reschedule, Israel was on spring break. This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!”

This means Jill will remain a boy mom, which is something she has been rocking for six years and counting.

While the couple has not shared an official due date for baby Dillard, it’s speculated that the birth will happen in early July as Jill appears to be over halfway through her pregnancy.

Jill Duggar has had a tough few months

After Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, Jill Duggar took some time away from social media. She was missing for a little over a month but returned in a lesser capacity.

She has confessed to being sick with this pregnancy, which is likely why she was away for a while. Also, it appears the couple waited on the pregnancy announcement to make sure she was well past the first trimester, and the risk of miscarriage was significantly reduced.

On top of Jill’s stressors, she and the rest of the family contracted COVID-19 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. She has since tested negative, but Samuel was still testing positive a few days ago. Thankfully, the Dillards all appear to be on the mend.

There is plenty for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard to look forward to in the coming months. Israel will become a big brother again, and Samuel will be a big brother for the first time. Their family of four will become five in July.