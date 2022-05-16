Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar congratulate Derick Dillard on being sworn in as a lawyer

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar congratulated Derick Dillard. Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been rather silent on social media following Josh Duggar’s arrest in April 2021.

They have shared some things on social media, but for the most part, they have stuck to their Instagram stories. Jim Bob and Michelle only acknowledged things they wanted to, skipping birthdays and other big events.

When Jill Duggar announced she was expecting her third child, her parents snubbed her. This was a big deal for her and Derick Dillard as they had experienced a miscarriage last fall.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar acknowledge Derick Dillard’s swearing in

Jill Duggar revealed that Derick Dillard was sworn in as an attorney in Little Rock, Arkansas.

She shared several photos from the event. This has been a long time coming, as he graduated last spring.

The Counting On star wrote, “🎉Couldn’t be more proud of my man @derickdillard 🥰 👨‍⚖️He was sworn in as an attorney yesterday at the #arkansassupremecourt in Little Rock! 🎉So excited to celebrate together as a family and looking forward to where God takes us next! Love you babe! 😘💞”

Derick passed the bar earlier this year, and recently he and Jill listed their house for sale as they were moving for a job he accepted.

Following Jill’s post, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s family account reposted what Jill shared and added their “congrats” to their Instagram stories.

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are estranged from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

The relationship between Jill Duggar and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has been strained since she walked away from Counting On.

There are differences in opinions between the couples, and Derick Dillard has spoken out about how Jim Bob and Michelle treated him and his wife.

He was the first to confirm the rift, revealing he and Jill needed permission to be at the big house. Jim Bob was worried about what they would say to the other children still living at home. They were also one of the couples who spoke out harshly regarding Josh Duggar’s arrest and subsequent guilty verdict.

Derick attended the trial daily and listened to the testimony in its entirety. The statement he and Jill released was compassionate toward Anna Duggar, but made no excuses for Josh.

Jill and Derick have attended family events together, including the weddings of Justin, Jedidiah, and Jeremiah Duggar. The couple remains close with James Duggar, who often pops up in photos with them and showed his support for Derick during his graduation last spring.

After snubbing Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s “congrats” post was timed just right.