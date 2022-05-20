Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo do not believe they should ‘have as many children as the Lord allows’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo won’t be having 19 kids. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo won’t be having 19 kids.

The couple currently has two little girls, Felicity, who will turn four this summer, and Evangeline, who celebrated her first birthday in November.

A lot has changed for the couple since moving to California in 2019. Their relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is strained, as Jeremy confirmed when they talked about their issues with modesty and Jinger’s wardrobe.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo won’t have a huge family

Growing up in a large family has put an unexplained expectation on the Duggar children. Viewers believed they would likely have big families like the one they grew up in, but that isn’t the case for some.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo both talked about family size in the depositions they gave. The Sun obtained the unsealed depositions when the lawsuit the Duggar sisters filed after a police report was made public in 2015 was dismissed.

The couple was on the same page when they responded they do not believe they should “have as many children as the Lord allows,” as Jim Bob and Michelle often preach.

The Duggar parents are avidly against birth control use as they believe it caused a miscarriage early on in their marriage. Since then, they have continued to have as many children as “the Lord allows,” which is how they ended up with as many as they have.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo aren’t the only ones not following in the footsteps of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are clear they won’t have as many children as her parents. They didn’t specify the number of children they did want. Two children seem to be ideal for them, but it wouldn’t be shocking if they added one or two more to their brood.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard aren’t following in Jim Bob and Michelle’s footsteps either. They currently have two little boys, with one more on the way. She has had two c-sections, and the third birth will likely be one as well. Too many c-sections aren’t good for a body, so their third child may be their last.

Jana Duggar is still single, so it’s possible she may never bear children. She’s helped raise all of her siblings, but the second set of Duggar siblings had more of Jana’s attention as she was older when they were born.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar may be the ones who follow Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Kendra looked visibly pregnant at Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding earlier this year, which would put her with four kids four and under. While the couple has not announced a pregnancy, the photo was pretty clear.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo live their lives on their terms and aren’t letting anything change that.