Is Kendra Caldwell pregnant again? Joseph Duggar’s wife appears to be expecting fourth child

Kendra Caldwell appears to be expecting her fourth child. Pic credit: TLC

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar look to be expecting their fourth child.

It’s been roughly a year since the final episode of Counting On aired, and the couple has remained mostly out of the spotlight since then.

Their third child was born in February 2021, and now, it looks like their fourth child will be born any time now.

Pregnant Kendra Duggar spotted at Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann were married over the weekend. Joseph Duggar was one of his brother’s groomsmen, and Kendra Caldwell was in the pew with the rest of the family and friends who attended the nuptials.

On Reddit, one of the Redditors captured some stills from the wedding. Kendra was visibly pregnant while holding what looked like Brooklyn Praise.

While it’s unclear when she is due based on the photo, Kendra looks to be quite far along in the pregnancy, so a spring or summer baby is expected from her and Joseph Duggar.

Kendra and Joseph have not publicly confirmed the pregnancy, and it’s likely they may wait until the birth to show off their new little one. They have chosen to pull back from the spotlight, remaining less active on social media than some other Duggar couples.

How far apart are Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s children?

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar married in September 2017. They became pregnant shortly after that, with their oldest child, Garrett, being born in June 2018.

Their second child, Addison, was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom. She was born in November 2019 and shared her birthday month with her cousins, Bella Duggar and Maryella Duggar.

Brooklyn was born in February 2021. She is one of the newest Duggar family members, with only Fern Seewald and Madyson Duggar born after her.

There are roughly 18 months between their first two children and approximately 15 months between the two girls. It looks like a similar amount of time will be between Brooklyn and the baby the couple is expecting.

It’s a boy-heavy year, with Katelyn Nakatsu and Jedidiah Duggar expecting a baby boy in April and Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard expecting a boy in July.

With no official due date announced, it’s hard to determine when Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar will welcome their fourth child, but speculation is sometime in May or June.