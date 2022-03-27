Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are married — See their wedding photo

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are married. Pic credit: @hannahwissmann/Instagram

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are husband and wife.

The couple tied the knot on March 26 in Nebraska.

Followers have been anticipating the wedding for weeks since the date was leaked earlier this year. Jeremiah and Hannah confirmed their wedding date and have been updating their fans along the way.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s first wedding photo

On Instagram, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann shared their first wedding photo.

She has yet to change her Instagram handle to Hannah Duggar as writing this.

Following their nuptials, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann gave a statement to Us Weekly.

They said, “Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other. It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann relationship timeline

Three months after announcing their engagement, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann got married.

Rumors floated around for months before the couple even confirmed they were together, so when the engagement came not long after their official couple announcement, no one was too shocked.

Leading up to the wedding, Hannah shared photos from her bridal showers. One was hosted by her sisters in Nebraska, and one was hosted by the Duggars in Arkansas.

A few days ago, Jeremiah and Hannah posed with their marriage license. They were “one step closer to forever,” which was exciting for them.

Details about the wedding are slim right now. Hannah Wissmann wore a dress designed by Ms. Renee, who has been a part of Duggar weddings forever. She is the woman who would come to Arkansas, and the Duggars would build the pop-up dress shop in the warehouse.

The wedding was held in Nebraska, which was expected. The couple was married in a church, and then a reception was held after the ceremony.

As far as who attended the wedding, those details haven’t been made public. No one has shared photos they took from the wedding, though it’s speculated that most of the Duggar siblings attended, except for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, who were still recovering from their bout with COVID-19.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hanna Wissmann are officially on their journey as husband and wife.