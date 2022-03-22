Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are ‘one step closer to forever’

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann will tie the knot this week. Pic credit: TLC

It’s almost time for another Duggar wedding.

Jeremiah Duggar will wed Hannah Wissmann in just a few days.

The couple went public last year, but rumors of their involvement circulated for months ahead of the official announcement.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann show off marriage license

On Instagram, Hannah Wissmann couldn’t wait to share with the world that she and Jeremiah Duggar got their marriage license.

She wrote, “One step closer to forever with you!! 🤍”

The two are set to get married this coming Saturday. They confirmed their wedding date to be March 26, and the ceremony and event will be held in Nebraska, where Hannah and her family reside.

Jeremiah will likely have his twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, stand up with him. The two have been incredibly close, and based on some bridal shower photos shared by Hannah, it looks like she is close with Jed’s wife, Katelyn Nakatsu.

Hannah has several sisters, so it’s unclear if any of the Duggar sisters will be a part of the bridal party. Typically, the siblings do use each other for their wedding parties. Jedidiah was the last Duggar to get married, and that was almost a year ago. He did have some of his siblings stand up.

So far, Hannah Wissmann has had two bridal showers. Her sisters threw her one in Nebraska, which Michelle Duggar and some of the younger Duggar daughters attended. Then, one was thrown in Arkansas, where the Duggars live.

Who will attend the wedding?

It will be interesting to see which siblings will attend the wedding over the weekend. Arkansas isn’t too far from Nebraska, so traveling shouldn’t be an issue.

Most of the siblings will likely be in attendance, especially Jedidiah Duggar, Justin Duggar, and the others who live near the big house. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expected to make the trip, as they were shopping recently in a store that appeared to be for wedding attire.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are wildcards. They made it clear where they stood when Josh Duggar’s conviction happened. They did attend Justin Duggar’s wedding in Texas, though, so they may plan to attend Jeremiah Duggar’s in Nebraska. The one other factor will be how they are feeling. The family contracted COVID-19, and as of recently, Sam is still testing positive.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are just days away from their wedding, and everything appears to be going according to plan.