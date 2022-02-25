Jeremiah Duggar confirms wedding date, talks about ‘marrying my best friend’

Jeremiah Duggar is excited to marry Hannah Wissmann. Pic credit: @jerduggar/Instagram

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann will tie the knot next month in Nebraska.

For months rumors have been circulating about a wedding date. A registry was spotted for Jeremiah and Hannah, with the wedding date of March 26, 2022.

It appears that the registry was correct, as Jeremiah’s latest social media post confirms that is when he will marry Hannah.

Jeremiah Duggar posts about ‘marrying my best friend’

On Instagram, Jeremiah Duggar shared a photo of himself and Hannah Wissmann.

The Counting On star wrote, “Marrying my best friend 30 days from today! 🤍”

30 days from today is March 26, 2022. The exact date that was listed on the registry is the date the two will marry.

It appears that the wedding will be in Nebraska, where Hannah lives with her family. The registry did indicate that Nebraska was where the destination said, though the town was filled in with question marks.

Hannah Wissmann celebrates bridal shower and bachelorette party

Over the weekend, Hannah Wissmann was showered with love ahead of the wedding. Her family threw her bridal shower in Nebraska, and she shared some photos from the event.

The food looked stellar, with Hannah giving a shoutout to her sister for putting it together. There were also some photos of Hannah with her sisters and one photo where Hannah posed with the Duggar women who attended the event. Michelle Duggar was there, along with all of the younger Duggar daughters. Mackynzie Duggar was also along for the bridal shower, and she looked so grown up.

Hannah showed off her invites on her Instagram story ahead of her big weekend.

What do we know about the Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann wedding?

Aside from the wedding date, not much else is known about the wedding other than it is in Nebraska.

It’s assumed that Jedidiah Duggar will be Jeremiah Duggar’s best man. He stood up when Jed married Katelyn Nakatsu, so it’s likely his twin will return the favor. Typically, the Duggars use their siblings in their wedding party, but it’s unknown if any of the sisters will be standing next to Hannah Wissmann or if it will just be her sisters.

Jinger Duggar was spotted shopping at what looked to be a formal store, so she may have been getting prepared to attend the March wedding.

Jeremiah Duggar is excited about marrying his best friend, and it’s just 30 days away.