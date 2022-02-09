Jinger Duggar shares ‘shopping’ selfie while sporting a mask and pushing a stroller

Jinger Duggar is fashionable while shopping. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar shared a sharp look, complete with a mask while shopping.

The Counting On star posed for a selfie in a store while standing next to the stroller her daughter, Evangeline, is likely riding in.

It appears that Jinger was in a fancy clothing store as dresses can be seen in the mirror reflection. Some look like potential bridesmaid dresses, and others are a bit more casual.

Jinger Duggar wears mask while shopping

While it’s unclear where Jinger Duggar is shopping, it appears to be somewhere where masks are mandated.

The reality TV star is sporting camo pants, Nikes, a black fitted t-shirt, and a matching black mask.

She uploaded the photo to her Instagram story and simply wrote, “shopping day.”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

What Jinger is shopping for wasn’t revealed, but it might be something to wear for her brother Jeremiah Duggar’s upcoming wedding. He announced his engagement to Hannah Wissmann early this year, and it appears things are moving fast for the couple.

Jinger Duggar is the fashionista in the family

It’s long been known that Jinger Duggar is the queen of style in the Duggar family. She’s always been hip with her outfits, and when she moved away from Arkansas, her fashion choices expanded significantly with the addition of high-priced sneakers and pants in her wardrobe.

Counting On fans recently gushed over Jinger wearing a bridesmaid dress with spaghetti straps. It was something she wouldn’t have worn a few years ago, and yet, she rocked the look as she stood next to her good friend on her wedding day.

Jeremy Vuolo gushes over Jinger every chance he gets. He recently shared a photo of her staring up at the TV, dressed casually. The two have been traveling a lot, and it looks like their latest destination was Lake Arrowhead.

Jinger has been making headlines for years with her outfit choices. She was the first Duggar sister to wear pants, and since then, several others have followed suit. Jinger has freedom of self-expression, and she embraces everything that comes her way in the fashion world. Remember that $300 blazer she bought while shopping on Rodeo Drive with Jana Duggar?

Moving to California has given Jinger Duggar more perspective. While she is still more conservative than most, her latest outfit, complete with a mask, will surely have Counting On fans buzzing.