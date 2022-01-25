Jinger Duggar shows off full-length spaghetti strap bridesmaid dress as she poses with friend

Jinger Duggar shows off her bridesmaid dress. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is known for being the family rebel when it comes to clothing, and her bridesmaid dress was right up that alley.

Over the weekend, one of Jinger’s good friends tied the knot. She celebrated her bridal shower the week before, and recently, the wedding happened.

The Counting On star looked beautiful in her spaghetti strap dress. Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a selfie of the two of them during the event. He gushed about wanting to marry her again.

Jinger Duggar shares full-length photo of bridesmaid dress

While the photo shared by Jeremy Duggar only teased the top half of the spaghetti strap bridesmaid dress, Jinger Duggar shared a full-length shot of her dress as she posed next to the bride.

The dress looked amazing on the reality TV star, and when she stood next to the bride, she shined. The dress color was a very light peach or pink, not white as some suggested on Jeremy’s post. Jinger was in the wedding and wore the dress and color chosen by the bride.

It was clearly a special day for Jinger Duggar, as she has posted a lot from the festivities.

What is Jinger Duggar up to now that the wedding is over?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo enjoyed a weekend wedding, and now, they are hosting some of the Duggars at their California home. After two weekends of wedding festivities, Jinger Duggar is opening up her home and bonding with her family members.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jason, James, Jana, and Michelle Duggar left for a trip to California this morning. They took off from the Dallas-Fort Worth airport and documented some of the trip. Jason shared the most, with Jana sharing a selfie to her Instagram stories.

James Duggar took to social media and shared a compilation of their trip, which ended with Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar greeting them as they arrived at their home. A shot of an orange tree was even included at the very end.

They have all seen Jinger before, so it will be interesting to see what places they visit and how long they stay. The sisters have already done Rodeo Drive, the boys did a Dodgers game, and Michelle Duggar visited with Jordyn Duggar when Jinger welcomed Evangeline in November 2019.

It’s been a while since they’ve been together. Hopefully, they will share some of their trip on social media since they are no longer filming Counting On.