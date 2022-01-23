Jinger Duggar stuns in spaghetti strap bridesmaid dress, Jeremy Vuolo gushes over wife

Jinger Duggar stunned in a bridesmaid dress. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar attended a wedding over the weekend.

One of Jinger’s good friends, Constanza Herrero, tied the knot.

Not too long ago, Jinger shared photos of herself at Constanza’s bridal shower, along with some fun snaps that happened throughout the event.

It looks like the Counting On star was a part of the wedding party, as her dress was very bridesmaid-like. Since the women are close, it makes sense. Jinger has been sharing photos of herself and Constanza on social media for quite a while.

Jeremy Vuolo gushes over Jinger Duggar

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo shared a selfie he took with Jinger Duggar. That was where her spaghetti strap dress was noticeable.

He wrote, “So, we went to a wedding. It made me want to marry @jingervuolo all over again.” Jeremy also made sure to congratulate the bride and groom.

Followers quickly commented on the selfie, many noticing Jinger’s stunning dress.

One of their fans wrote, “Show us Jinger’s dress😍😍🙌🙌”

Another chimed in, saying, “Then do it….marry her again 💖🥰♥️”

The word “stunning” appeared throughout the comment section, including this, “You look so beautiful and stunning😍😍”

What are Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar up to?

It’s been almost a year since Counting On has aired. Even though they moved to California, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar continued to film. They also filmed a small update for TLCMe earlier in 2021, when Evangeline was only a few months old. That appeared to be the end of filming, though, and they’ve had to adjust to a new normal with the show canceled.

Recently, Jinger mourned the loss of her “Nana” with a special tribute on social media. She had a special relationship with the woman, who spent countless hours teaching Jinger and several siblings how to play the piano. Among the photos she shared, there were some where “Nana” spent time with Michelle Duggar and even one with Grandma Mary Duggar.

Jeremy and Jinger spent time in Pennsylvania over the holidays. The Counting On couple spent a few weeks there, enjoying the moments and seeing some of the places Jeremy loved while growing up there. They returned to California earlier this month and have stepped back into life on the West Coast without missing a beat.

Jinger Duggar looked stunning in her bridesmaid dress, and Jeremy Vuolo couldn’t help but brag on his gorgeous wife.