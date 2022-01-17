Jinger Duggar shows off bridal shower attire as she celebrates good friend

Jinger Duggar showed off her chic attire at a bridal shower. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar showed off her bridal shower attire on social media as she spent time with her good friend to celebrate her upcoming wedding.

The reality TV personality donned a chic blazer with pants and a turtleneck shirt, reflecting her fashionable persona.

It’d been almost two weeks since Jinger posted on social media, so seeing her pose with friends was a treat for followers.

Jinger Duggar shows up for her friend

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar showed off Constanza Herrera’s bridal shower photos.

The first photo was the two of them posing together. Some of the other images included all of the attendees and one of Jinger and Constanza laughing and having a good time.

Jinger looked very hip in her blazer with a turtleneck and pants, proving that she can rock any outfit for any event.

She captioned the photos, “Bridal shower time for the lovely @constanzaherrero 🤍”

Her friendship with Constanza has been shared on social media, but not in an over-the-top way. Jinger has shared photos of the two “matchy-matchy” but mostly keeps their friendship private.

What has Jinger Duggar been up to?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spent a few weeks in Pennslyvania over the holidays. They saw Jeremy’s family, including his parents and his grandparents. The Counting On star shared some of their adventures, including visiting some of her husband’s favorite places and shopping at the mall.

The mom-of-two also celebrated a birthday in December, but she wasn’t given huge fanfare from her family. She did get “spoiled” by Jeremy, though. While in Pennsylvania, Jinger also shared she got coffee courtesy of her sisters and tagged them. There weren’t extravagant birthday posts for her or anything else that there had been in previous years.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar took a stern approach to Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, which may have something to do with the snub. They were very clear about where they stand, which has reportedly upset Anna Duggar.

Jinger and Jeremy will likely continue to explore California and spend time together enjoying new things moving forward. Their home on the West Coast has been good to them, and they appear to enjoy the change of scenery and building their family there. Raising Felicity and Evangeline in a different environment than Jinger grew up in has given her a new lease on life.