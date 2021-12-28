Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spend time skiing in Pennsylvania

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are enjoying the winter activities in Pennsylvania. Pic credit: TLC

It’s winter, and while visiting Jeremy Vuolo’s family, Jinger Duggar is getting in some skiing.

The couple, who lives on the West Coast, enjoys the snow and fun while in Pennsylvania.

They have been busy exploring all Jeremy’s home state has to offer, and skiing is just one thing on their list. Jinger and Jeremy took Felicity to see some of his favorite places while growing up, documenting some of the things they did along the way.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo ski in Pennsylvania

On her Instagram, Jinger Duggar showed off some of the fun she was having while skiing with Jeremy Vuolo.

She joked about his wipeouts, saying, “We went skiing yesterday and left with no broken bones. I’d say that’s a success. Pictured: one of Jer’s many wipeouts 😆 at least he struck a good pose.”

Why are Jinger Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo in Pennsylvania?

The couple revealed they were in Pennsylvania ahead of the Christmas holiday. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are spending time with his parents and exploring where he grew up.

There were no Christmas photos from the Counting On couple. Jeremy mentioned that Jinger was his best Christmas gift, but that was the extent of their holiday photos.

It’s unclear whether Jeremy and Jinger chose to spend the holidays with his parents because they are on the outs with the Duggars. Anna Duggar is reportedly angry with the Duggar sisters who spoke out about Josh, and Jinger and Jeremy’s statement wasn’t very supportive.

Speculation is Jinger may be on the same path as Jill Duggar is with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but no one has spoken out to confirm that. Jinger and Jeremy remained quiet during Josh Duggar’s trial and only broke their silence when the verdict was rendered.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t been back to Arkansas in quite some time. They have welcomed some of the Duggar siblings, including Jana, Jason, and James, into their home, but it’s been a while since they were in the big house.

No matter the reason, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are spending time with his parents in Pennsylvania as they celebrate the holiday season. They are enjoying exploring and the occasional winter activity like skiing. Jinger and Jeremy’s girls are getting a taste of a different life while visiting their grandparents.