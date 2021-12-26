Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo celebrate Christmas with the Vuolos

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spent Christmas with the Vuolos. Pic credit: TLC

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season took Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo to Pennslyvania.

They spent Christmas with Jeremy’s parents.

Along with the holiday, the couple made some time to visit special places that Jeremy remembered fondly from his childhood.

Making memories with Jinger and his daughters while back “home” was a highlight of their visit.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spend Christmas in Pennslyvania

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo showed off some fun things he and Jinger Duggar were doing while spending time with his parents.

Jinger hasn’t shared anything on her page since her birthday, where she bragged about how Jeremy “spoiled” her.

He shared that Jinger was the “best Christmas gift” and wished everyone a “Merry Christmas.”

Why did Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo go to Arkansas?

It wasn’t shocking to learn that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t spend Christmas at the big house. They haven’t been back to Arkansas in quite some time.

Their life is in California, and several of the Duggar siblings have visited them there. Jana Duggar has made several trips, and some of the Duggar brothers have also been there.

There’s speculation that Jinger and Jeremy may be on the outs with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar because of their statement following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict. They called him a “hypocrite,” which didn’t fit the script of a supportive family that Jim Bob and Michelle had hoped would come from their children.

It was a very poignant statement, and it showed where Jinger and Jeremy stood. She was one of Josh Duggar’s victims when he was in his early teens, and when the world found out about it, she and her sisters talked briefly about it on Jill & Jessa Counting On. The couple did not fly out from California to attend the trial, but the other sisters attended some, if not most, of it.

Spending the holidays with Jeremy’s parents seems to be where Jinger is comfortable. She let her guard down in the photos, and some of the places they visited were special for her and their daughters. It’s unclear if the couple will see her family in the coming days or if they plan to head back to California and begin the new year in their home.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have broken the mold for Duggar couples, and they appear to enjoy living life on their own terms.