Anna Duggar reportedly angry at Duggar sisters for speaking out against Josh

Anna Duggar isn’t happy with some of the Duggar sisters. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar hasn’t been seen or heard from since she was seen leaving court after Josh Duggar was taken into custody following a guilty verdict.

The mom-of-seven is reportedly upset with some of her in-laws following their statements about the verdict and some of their harsh critiques of her husband.

It hasn’t been confirmed, but speculation is that Anna is back in the warehouse home she shared with Josh before his April arrest.

Who is Anna Duggar upset with?

Several of Josh Duggar’s sisters, all of whom were his victims, have spoken out about the guilty verdict. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald had the mildest statement of the bunch, which isn’t surprising given she appears to be the one still closest to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo had the harshest words about Josh. It isn’t surprising, given their statement about his arrest was to the point as well.

According to a source who spoke to In Touch, Anna Duggar is upset that some of the siblings spoke out against their brother. They said, “it broke her heart.”

That means that Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth, Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, Jessa Duggar, and Ben Seewald are likely not on Anna’s good side.

Some of the siblings did mention Anna and the children in their statements, and Joy-Anna and Austin made it clear when they said, “Anna and her children.”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The source said that the relationships might be salvageable, but only because of her faith. Jill and Derick appear to have sympathy for her and all she is going through, and that was backed up by Derick sitting with her at the trial on various says.

Who is Anna Duggar speaking to?

At this point, the source only claimed to know that Anna Duggar was still speaking with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

She likely has no other choice. Anna has seven children with Josh Duggar, and their new little one, Madyson, is just a few months old. She is likely their last, though, especially if Josh ends up with several years behind bars.

The Duggars reportedly helped her out while Josh stayed at the Reber house while he was out on bail. It is unclear whether Anna will continue to live in the warehouse or if she will end up in the trailer she purchased from Jim Bob ahead of Josh’s arrest.

Josh Duggar is waiting on sentencing, which is expected to occur in April 2022.