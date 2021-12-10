Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald release statement following Josh Duggar guilty verdict

Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar released a statement about Josh’s verdict. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar have released a statement about Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict.

The Counting On couple was quiet throughout the week-long trial.

Jessa attended one day of court, but Ben Seewald wasn’t present with her. She was one of only a few of Josh’s siblings who attended.

What did Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar say?

On social media, Ben Seewald was the one who did the talking.

He shared his statement on Twitter, writing, in part, “From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led.”

It closed out with, “Our hearts break for Josh’s family, and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring.”

They joined Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar in asking for support for Anna Duggar as she navigates the next steps in life.

What have Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald been up to?

Without Counting On filming, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have been keeping followers up to date on their lives via social media. The couple welcomed their fourth child, Fern, in July.

Jessa has been quiet about what’s been happening within the family, choosing her words carefully. She is one of the sisters who remain close to Jim Bob and Michelle, as some of the other girls have distanced themselves. Jessa remains in touch with her siblings, but still spends plenty of time at the big house.

The couple spent Thanksgiving with Ben’s family, and Jessa shared some photos of the kids spending time with their grandparents. Jessa has been good about keeping followers updated on her children growing up, including making YouTube videos of celebrations and special moments in their lives.

As for what’s next for the couple, that remains to be seen. They have worked hard on getting everything lined up so social media influencing can be a streamlined income, and so far, the views on Jessa’s videos show the reality TV star knows what she is doing.

Moving forward, Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar will be offering support and compassion to Anna Duggar and their nieces and nephews as the reality of Josh Duggar’s lengthy prison sentence becomes a reality.