Jessa Duggar shares adorable video of Fern Elliana as baby girl hits one-month milestone

Jessa Duggar is celebrating Fern’s one-month milestone with a cute video. Pic credit: TLC

It has been one month since Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed their fourth child, Fern Elliana, into the world.

Now that things have settled down a bit, the Counting On star has shared a new video of her adorable little girl.

Fern was Jessa and Ben’s first hospital birth, and they documented everything in a three-part series on their YouTube channel. The videos got over a million views each, which bodes well for the couple since their reality TV show was canceled.

Jessa Duggar shares video of Fern smiling at Ben Seewald

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar uploaded a video of Ben Seewald holding Fern Elliana while she looks up and smiles at him. It is something new for the baby girl, and according to her mom, she is developing her social skills.

The Counting On star wrote, “Fern turned 1 month old today, and over the past week, we’ve seen those adorable social skills blossoming! She loves to make eye contact and smile responsively when you talk to her! It’s the sweetest thing!”

The end of an era for Jessa Duggar

With TLC canceling Counting On earlier this summer, Jessa Duggar will no longer be a part of reality TV.

She was one of the sisters chosen to spearhead Counting On when 19 Kids & Counting was canceled in 2015. Jessa and her sisters, Jill Duggar, sat down with Megyn Kelly and talked about what their brother, Josh Duggar, had done to them a decade prior. The two girls carried the show until Jill decided to walk away and do what was best for her family.

All of Jessa and Ben Seewald’s kids have been born on the reality show. Fern Elliana was the only one who wasn’t given a birth special. They experienced things differently this time, and it was the beginning of a brand new journey for their family.

What the next steps will be for the Seewald family remains unclear. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald haven’t addressed what their long-term plans are. They thought ahead about filming Fern’s birth and put it up in a way that had followers clicking and sharing the video over and over again. YouTube could be a good source of income for the couple and their children, especially if Jessa continues to update it regularly.

For now, though, Jessa and Ben are enjoying the first moments of Fern’s growing personality.