Jinger Duggar mourns loss of ‘Nana,’ shares sweet memories

Jinger Duggar is mourning another loss.

The Counting On star revealed her “Nana” passed away.

19 Kids and Counting viewers may remember the woman the Duggars called “Nana,” as she was their piano teacher.

Jinger Duggar mourns ‘Nana’

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared several photos of “Nana” taken over the years.

Some included photos of her and “Nana,” while others were of the beloved woman with Michelle Duggar and even one with Grandma Mary Duggar.

The mom of two captioned her tribute, “Our dear adopted Nana went home to be with the Lord. She was the most selfless woman and gracious woman. Nana taught me so many things—15 years of piano lessons, that Long John Silver’s is actually good, doing laundry can be fun, to be joyful in all circumstances, and that it’s better to serve than to be served. The past 5 years we exchanged letters monthly. She will be greatly missed. 💔 I will forever be grateful to God for the priceless gift of her friendship.”

Jinger also made sure to include a collection of letters she had from “Nana.” She revealed they had kept in touch via letters over the last few years, presumably since she left Arkansas when she married Jeremy Vuolo.

Other losses Jinger Duggar has suffered

In 2019, Grandma Marry Duggar passed away suddenly. She was found at the bottom of the pool by her daughter, Deanna Duggar, after spending the morning with the Duggars at church.

Her passing came just as Jinger planned to move to California with Jeremy Vuolo, and the couple returned to Arkansas for the services. It was filmed for Counting On, and she and Jeremy appeared in the episode.

Another loss Jinger Duggar suffered was a miscarriage at the end of 2019. She and Jeremy Vuolo revealed they were expecting a baby to the family, and just a few days later, she experienced a miscarriage.

She and Jeremy talked about the loss on Counting On. Jinger joined several of her family members who had experienced miscarriages, and Jill Duggar is the latest family member to open up about a miscarriage.

Jinger Duggar seems to be handling the loss of “Nana” with grace while remembering the sweet times she spent with her. It’s unclear whether Jinger will travel for services or if there will be any for the lovely lady the Duggars loved.