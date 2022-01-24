Duggars head to California: Which family members are visiting Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are hosting some of her family members. Pic credit: TLC

California is about to welcome a few more Duggar family members.

Earlier today, Jason Duggar shared some photos on social media revealing he and a few of his siblings were headed to California.

Jana Duggar also shared a photo of Jason, James, and Michelle Duggar in the Dallas-Forth Worth airport.

Duggars head to California

While no one confirmed they were headed to see Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, their destination says it all.

Jana and Michelle Duggar have seen Jinger before, as have Jason and James. The Counting On stars shared photos from their trip before, as they explored some of the local sites and took in a Dodgers game.

They are likely catching up for the lack of time they spent over the holidays. Jinger and Jeremy spent a few weeks in Pennsylvania with his family as they enjoyed Christmas and New Year’s Eve with the Vuolos. It’s been quite some time since Jinger has been back to Arkansas, and aside from video chat or other apps, Felicity and Evangeline haven’t spent much time getting to know their extended family.

The Duggar siblings and Michelle appeared eager to head to California as they stopped to take a selfie.

What have the Duggars been up to?

Even though Counting On has been canceled and Josh Duggar is awaiting sentencing in jail, the siblings have continued to live their lives.

Jason has been active on social media, documenting his time in Texas and showing off projects he is working on. He and James spend plenty of time together, so seeing them traveling to California isn’t shocking.

Jessa Duggar recently shared she and Ben Seewald bought a house, and they are fixing it up before moving in. Jason is also helping with that, as he appeared in the video. Counting On fans speculated Jessa was expecting again, but that’s not the case. The footage was filmed before she welcomed Fern.

Anna Duggar returned to social media to support her sister but has remained mostly quiet since Josh Duggar was found guilty on two child pornography charges. She is reportedly angry with the Duggar sisters for their statements, which may have put a damper on the holidays.

Despite a challenging 2021 for the Duggar family, it appears as though their bond is intact, and the siblings make time to see each other, even if they live hundreds of miles apart.