Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo head back to California after weeks in Pennsylvania

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are headed back to California. Pic credit: TLC

After weeks in Pennsylvania with the Vuolos, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are headed back to their home in California.

The Counting On couple visited Jeremy’s parents ahead of Christmas and spent time exploring and doing fun things with their little girls.

Jinger has been sharing photos from their adventures, including getting her “bday coffee” from her sisters Jana and Jessa and shopping at the mall with Jeremy.

Christmas with the Vuolos

Ahead of the big Christmas holiday, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo flew to Pennsylvania to spend time with his parents. They didn’t share photos from their celebration, but he did post that Jinger was his best Christmas gift, featuring a photo of his wife.

It was noted they did not return to Arkansas to spend time with her family for the Christmas holiday, which led to speculation that she may be shunned from the family after her statement called Josh Duggar a “hypocrite,” and she and Jeremy said they would be “praying for his soul.”

After spending the holidays in Pennslyvania, Jinger and Jeremy are finally headed back home. She shared a photo of the two of them masked up on a flight while she held Evangeline, with her bottle in clear view of the camera.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

What’s next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

Without Counting On to film, there’s speculation about what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo plan to do.

They have tried a podcast, written a book, debuted a children’s book, and it seems like everything is hyped up and then left in the dust. Jinger and Jeremy have stopped showing their daughter’s faces, so a Youtube channel or photos of the girls growing up is out of the question.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jeremy is still in seminary school while working at a church in California. Since the move, he has preached and worked for the church, and it seems that Jinger is comfortable living as the pastor’s wife.

Social media photos have decreased, and without the show and Jim Bob Duggar pushing them to remain in the public eye, they have cut back. Jinger shares her shopping adventures, date nights, and other non-children-related photos on Instagram. Jeremy shares food photos, pictures of his wife, and scripture on his Instagram page.

With Jinger and Jeremy headed back to California, they will get back to their normal routine and hopefully share more photos of their adventures.