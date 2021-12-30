Jinger Duggar shares ‘bday coffee’ from Jessa and Jana, spends time at the mall shopping

Jinger Duggar showed off some birthday coffee and mall photos. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar wasn’t snubbed for her birthday after all.

She revealed that Jana Duggar and Jessa Duggar sent her some Starbucks money as she showed off her coffee and thanked her sisters.

It’s a little late for “bday coffee,” but the Counting On star appeared grateful and eager to give her sisters a shoutout. It looked like no one acknowledged her birthday earlier this month, which led to speculation she may be on the outs with her family after she and Jeremy Vuolo released a harsh statement about Josh Duggar.

Jinger Duggar grabs coffee and hits the mall

Over on her Instagram page, Jinger Duggar shared three photos.

She took a selfie with her Starbucks, shared a photo of shopping with Jeremy Vuolo and a friend, and another of Jeremy coming down the escalator at the mall.

The caption reads, “bday coffee from my sistas @jessaseewald & @janamduggar • shopping with @jeremy_vuolo & @fiddlestix55 • @jeremy_vuolo is the best personal shopper. Do you trust your husband to shop for you?!?”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spend time in Pennsylvania

Ahead of Christmas, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo arrived in Pennsylvania to spend time with the Vuolos. They did some traveling around old spots Jeremy used to love, including some that Felicity appeared to enjoy.

Jinger didn’t share any photos from Christmas, but she wasn’t present at the big Duggar gathering at the big house. She spent the day with her in-laws and little girls in Jeremy’s old stomping grounds.

The couple hasn’t revealed much about their stay in Pennsylvania. There have been a few photos shared, including the ones Jinger shared today, but that’s it.

It’s unclear when Jeremy and Jinger will return to California, where they have been living since 2019. He is working through seminary school and preaching at a church there. Los Angeles has been a good fit for the couple, and they have flourished since moving there. Felicity is often shown experiencing new things with her family, and Jinger and Jeremy are big on trying new foods and places when they have date days or nights.

Spending her time exploring Pennsylvania seems to be something Jinger Duggar enjoys. She got her birthday coffee from her sisters and even got some retail therapy with Jeremy Vuolo and a friend. The Counting On star truly is living her best life since leaving Arkansas back in 2016 after she married her prince.