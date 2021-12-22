Jinger Duggar snubbed by entire Duggar family on birthday, reposts friend tributes

Jinger Duggar was snubbed on her 28th birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar turned 28, and seemingly no one noticed.

The Counting On star took to social media to repost a birthday wish from a friend, which appears to be the only acknowledgment of the occasion.

This is odd, as the Duggars usually go over the top for birthday shoutouts, and this time they said nothing.

Jinger Duggar reposts her friend’s wishes for her

One of Jinger Duggar’s friends shared a birthday tribute for her, and she shared it to her story.

Constanza Herrero has been a part of Jinger’s life for a while now. She often shares photos of the two of them, and it looks like she feels the same way about Jinger that she does her.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Why was Jinger Duggar snubbed by her family?

The Duggars have all been relatively quiet since Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict was rendered on December 9. There have been a few posts from when the Duggar sisters released statements regarding the family drama, but aside from that, it’s like a ghost town.

There is speculation that Jim Bob Duggar has asked the siblings to remain quiet on social media, only posting positive things or things that wouldn’t draw more attention to Josh and the shame he put on the family.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo put out a harsh statement, which is rumored to have angered Anna Duggar and Jim Bob. They called Josh’s actions out and even used the word “hypocrite.”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Surprisingly, Jessa Duggar didn’t give Jinger a shoutout, even if it was just in her Instagram story. The two are best friends and grew up incredibly close. In the earlier seasons of 19 Kids and Counting, they were always together. You didn’t see Jessa without Jinger.

While it’s likely to assume Jinger was just snubbed, it could be that keeping a low profile on social media is important to the Duggars now. Those who have posted have limited comments on some things, and others are just using their stories to avoid all of the negative comments they could get.

With Christmas around the corner, it will be interesting to see what all the Duggar siblings end up doing this year as it will certainly be a very different Duggar Christmas. Jinger and Jeremy already shared their “Merry Christmas” photo, and James Duggar showed off the Christmas tree at the big house and their decorations.

A new year brings new opportunities, and Jinger Duggar has a lot to look forward to after turning 28 years old, whether the Duggar family acknowledges her or not.